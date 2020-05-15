KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City restaurant scene hits a major milestone tonight: the return of dine-in service.
Businesses have to follow strict guidelines but, starting May 15, they can allow a limited number of customers inside.
At the Plaza on Friday, it was not as busy as we thought it might be. We expected to see a lunch rush, but it was just a small crowd at a few places that were open. There were still a lot of carryout orders going on, though.
There was also an increase in the amount of traffic an pedestrians.
Who is open so far and who is closed? Well, many of the fast food chain places like Starbucks are still only doing mobile and carryout orders. Seasons was one of the first dine-in locations open for lunch. And, Capital Grille and Granfalloon opened within the 3 p.m. hour.
When it comes to the changes they made to get ready, every server at every business we’ve seen has been wearing a mask. There was lots of wiping down and such going on, too.
A lot of businesses are also switching to disposable paper menus that they’ll throw away after every customer touches them.
They are also preparing for limited capacity. Some of the fast food places we were in today marked off certain areas as lanes to keep people from bumping into each other.
Despite all that, do people feel safe? Most of the people we talked with feel comfortable about patio seating, but were more wary about sitting indoors. However, there were a number of people who were already planning to find a patio tonight for a drink.
