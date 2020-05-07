KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 9,341 COVID-19 cases in the state and 418 deaths.
On Wednesday, there were 9,102 cases and 396 deaths.
That's an increase of 239 cases and 22 deaths.
There are now 723 cases in Kansas City and 373 in Jackson County. There are also 91 in Clay County and 38 in Platte County.
For more information, visit the DHSS' website.
