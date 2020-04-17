KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 5,283 COVID-19 cases in the state.
As of 2 p.m., 165 people have died.
For reference, there were 5,111 cases and 152 deaths on Thursday.
There are 401 cases in Kansas City and 267 in Jackson County. There are also now 50 cases in Cass County.
On the other side of the state, there are 711 cases in St. Louis City and 2,088 in St. Louis County.
For more information, visit the DHSS' website.
