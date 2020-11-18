JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- We're beginning to see a surge in coronavirus testing and if it continues at this rate, we could run out of supplies.
According to medical officials the demand for COVID-19 testing throughout the region is extremely high, and in Johnson County experts say it is off the charts.
“We’ve kind of had like a peak in the beginning and a little bit of a valley and we are back up to that peak again, but I would say it’s as high now as it’s ever been,” says Stephen Maheux, the preparedness program manager for the Johnson County Department of Health & Environment.
Maheux says he believes the COVID-19 testing demands go hand in hand with the number of cases.
“I think people see a 16.5% positivity they see 2,500 cases added last week alone and they realize this is really something that is sort of running rampant throughout the community,” says Maheux.
A demand for testing felt across the Kansas City region.
According to the Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) website, the data shows a large spike in testing earlier this month, but recently it’s shown a drastic drop in test over the last few days.
The numbers are even below the recommended testing standard of 3,150 tests a day.
We were wondering if that was due to the demand outweighing the testing supplies.
The MARC spokesperson says it is due to incomplete data caused by a lag in the jurisdiction data reporting.
She also adds that the region has been testing above the recommended testing standard, since the beginning of November.
Officials from both Johnson and Wyandotte counties say for right now they have enough supplies.
They do stress that with the demand continuing to rise it is crucial with the Thanksgiving holiday, that people take the area safety guidelines seriously, so that supplies won’t be an issue down the road.
“That social distancing, wearing a mask, washing your hands, keeping your bubble small and not gathering in large groups. If you do all those things you can have confidence even without the tests that you would be at low risk,” says Maheux.
