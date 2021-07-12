JOPLIN, MO (KCTV) -- The COVID-19 delta variant is sweeping across Missouri.
Springfield’s Mercy Hospital opened a sixth COVID ward.
Other hospitals now report they are seeing a new wave of younger unvaccinated patients with symptoms different from the first wave.
“We’ve seen a lot of people present with gastrointestinal issues. You know, nausea vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and appetite loss,” Jessica Liberty with Freeman Medical said.
In Columbia, the University of Missouri is seeing more patients too.
“Oh my goodness! The numbers have steadily gone up,” said Mary Beck, Chief Nursing Officer.
She reports staff is exhausted and didn’t expect a second wave. Many doctors and nurses felt the worst was behind them once vaccines rolled out.
“It’s pretty disappointing in all honesty. It hurts,” Beck said. “Staff is frustrated and disappointed with the lack of people getting vaccinated.”
Springfield hospitals issued dire warnings through social media pleading for people to get vaccinated.
