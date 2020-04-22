KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Here’s an impact of the coronavirus you might not have considered: weather forecasts! The decrease in air travel has actually robbed weather forecasters of some of the data they need.
Think back to that time when you were still getting on planes. You know that screen you’d see on the seat back telling you the wind speed and direction and the temperature up where you were in the atmosphere? Well, that information, plus things like pressure and sometimes even humidity, gets shared with the National Weather Service with measurements at various altitudes.
These days, air travel is down, way down. Rows of passenger planes are now just parked at KCI.
The airport released its March 2020 numbers Wednesday that stated passenger traffic was down 52.8% from last March. And cargo tonnage, freight and mail are down 5.8% year to year.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, or NOAA, told KCTV5 News that as of March 31, the daily output of meteorological data from U.S. commercial aircraft has decreased to approximately half of normal levels.
KCTV5 News Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Gary Amble put it into context for us.
“Weather instruments are put on all kinds of things. The ships in the ocean all have those as well. And especially in the ocean, where you’re a long ways away between weather stations, it really helps out. It fills in the gaps in the grid,” Amble said.
In a written statement, NOAA said it’s too soon to quantify the impact. They say the automated weather reports from commercial planes do give valuable data, but they also collect billions of observations from other sources such as weather balloons, the surface weather observation network, radar, satellites and buoys.
“It’s nice to have all the data. I’d love to have it all but, you know what, if we’re just missing that one little piece of data, it’s kind of like ordering a fancy car with all the bells and whistles, it shows up and it doesn’t have the sunroof,” Amble said.
In other words, still a pretty sharp car, likewise, whether it’s going to rain or snow or get severe is something meteorologists should still have a firm handle on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.