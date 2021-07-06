SPRINGFIELD, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported 17 deaths from COVID-19 between June 21 and July 4.
There have not been that many deaths in a reporting period since January.
Springfield is the hardest hit area in Missouri and, right now, Missouri is the hardest hit state in the nation.
The delta variant of the coronavirus is dominating cases in the U.S. In Missouri, 96% of all new cases are due to the delta variant. It appears to spread much faster than previous variants.
Here’s a look at how hospitalizations have grown at just one hospital in Springfield:
Health professionals say this surge is different from what they dealt with in January. Their highest census in January was 170, but the growth was gradual.
“A month ago, we had 35 patients. Last week, we had 105,” said Ashley Kimberling Casad, Vice President of Clinical Services at Cox Health in Springfield. “This spike has happened much quicker.”
Doctors say the most frustrating thing about it is that it could have been avoided if people had been vaccinated. The vaccination rate in Springfield is below the statewide average.
“At this point, we are very stretched thin,” said Dr. Nana Gaisie, Medical Director. “It’s kind of taken a toll on us.”
Some patients from the Springfield area have been transferred to Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia for care.
There is another difference to this latest surge; they say patients are younger. They are seeing a higher percentage of patients in their 20s and 30s than they did in January, and they may be more seriously ill.
“When we look at our census of 115 patients, about 85 of those patients right now are on some kind of mechanical ventilation support and that’s pretty scary,” Mercy Chief Administrative Officer Erik Frederick said on CNN yesterday.
Today, the hospital released this statement:
There is some federal help on the way. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirms an epidemiologist is arriving in the Springfield area to study how the delta variant is impacting the area and to learn more about it.
