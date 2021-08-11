KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Big money is up for grabs if you’ve been vaccinated in Missouri. The deadline to register for the state’s COVID-19 vaccine lottery is Wednesday night.
Governor Mike Parson announced the incentive last month in hopes of getting the state’s 42-percent vaccination rate up higher. That’s compared to the nationwide percentage of 50 percent. Missouri health officials say there’s been a lag in vaccinations in more rural areas.
There is $10,000 on the line for 900 lucky Missourians. You have until 11:59 p.m. to enter your name for the first drawing which is Friday.
There will be 180 winners with each drawing. Eighty people who were vaccinated before July 21 and 80 who were vaccinated after July 21..
There’s also a prize for kids and teenagers, too. Students between ages 12-17 can win a $10,000 college savings account.
There will be more chances to win. The drawings will be every other Friday through Oct. 8. Click here to register to win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.