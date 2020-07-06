DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) – De Soto Days Festival 2020 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a post on the De Soto Days Facebook page on Monday, the festival that was originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend has been canceled.
“Our top priority is to focus on the health and safety of our community members, volunteers, vendors, entertainers and our local businesses. As we explored all possible scenarios to move forward with the festival, it was clear that we did not want to jeopardize the well-being of anyone,” the post said.
The page also said that they look forward to celebrating “De Soto Rocks” in 2021.
