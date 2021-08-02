DE SOTO, KS (KCTV) -- The De Soto Board of Education voted Monday night to require students pre-k through 12th grade to wear masks, regardless of Covid-19 vaccination status.
This also applies to teachers and staff when in close contact with students.
This rule is for indoors only. It will allow for specific exemptions that the school board followed and adopted last school year.
The motion was approved 4-3.
