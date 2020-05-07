KANSAS CITY – Dating has gone from a weekly routine to a low priority for many young people during the worldwide pandemic.
“Right now I’m just single out here doing me,” said Zebulun Jackson. “Not much is going on in the dating world.”
Emmanuel Llorente said he isn’t leaving his house very often, so there haven’t been many opportunities to meet new people.
“Unfortunately my life isn’t like one of these amazing Hallmark movies where you run into someone at the grocery store,” Llorente said.
While young people use apps for everything, including dating, there are stigmas around using them.
“It’s knowing what you want,” Licensed Professional Counselor Marci Payne said. “If you’re just on the dating apps to hook up then, that’s totally different than if you want to develop a relationship.”
For people looking to find someone to share a date with after stay-at-home orders are completely lifted, Payne recommends breaking your normal habits.
“Don’t just stay in the text message, heart on your Instagram post forever,” Payne said. “If they are interested, especially guys, it’s okay to say let’s get on the phone. You know, those phones you used to use.”
The young people KCTV 5 talked to said they are more focused on maintaining their non-romantic relationships.
“I feel like this is the time to really focus on building your friendships,” Jacqueline Baska said.
Katie Davila and her boyfriend Drake are experts at dating from a distance.
They’ve been in a long distance relationship for almost a year.
Davila said it’s hard without the added pressure of a pandemic.
“I think mentally and emotionally it’s been really rough.” Davila said.
The couple plans to see each other once it’s safe to travel.
“If he gets sick or if I get sick that makes it 10 times harder,” said Davila “Who knows when we’re going to see each other next.”
Their first trip after quarantine will be to a secluded family cabin where they can keep their distance from others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.