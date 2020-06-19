LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A Johnson County restaurant on 87th Street is closed for cleaning after 10 employees fell sick with COVID-19.
One of them went to the hospital and the county is encouraging the entire staff of 80 people to get tested.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment said the disease spreads easily when people are working in close quarters and not wearing masks. They said the employees were not following the proper requirements and they believe the outbreak happened because some employees were not wearing masks.
On Friday, there was a blocked off drive-thru and parking lot. That meant hungry customers had to find a different lunch spot. However, finding out why their local Chick-fil-A had closed was the biggest surprise for most.
“We got to find something else,” one prospective customer named Gerald said.
“They do everything right,” Tracy Mock said. “You never have a mistake when you come to Chick-fil-A.”
“I'm disappointed that people don't wear masks,” Gary Hanson said.
Some customers told us they felt concerned about the restaurant in the past.
“We stopped here last week and it was just crowded,” Gerald said. “We just left. Now there's nobody here.”
One viewer sent KCTV5 News a video he took in May. It's hard to see, but he said he saw employees gathered in a cluster for training and many of them were not wearing facial protection.
The county said that when the outbreak occurred, the restaurant was drive-thru only.
“I think it may have opened too soon,” Gerald said. “They may have been premature about opening up the way they opened up.”
The company said all of its restaurants are taking precautions to prevent the spread of the virus. In a statement, a spokesperson wrote: “After learning that Team Members at Chick-fil-A Lenexa were diagnosed with COVID-19, the restaurant proactively closed and took precautionary measures, including disinfecting and deep cleaning the restaurant.”
"We really have to be more conscious about wearing masks," Hanson said. "They say if most people wore masks, it would cut the transmission down by quite a bit."
Gerald said, “You see what I'm doing: protecting myself. I'm not done with this until we have a cure for this.”
Of those 10 employees who tested positive. the health department said nine had COVID-19 symptoms and one of them had to go to the hospital.
