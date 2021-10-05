KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID was the third leading cause of death in Kansas City in 2020.
That information comes from the Kansas City Health Department.
It accounted for 8% of all deaths in the city.
Heart disease and cancers outpaced the virus, taking the top spots for cause of death.
Accidents are now in fourth place.
Information from The Mid-America Regional Council shows 790 people have died from COVID in Kansas City; 2,969 through out the Kansas City region.
That information includes COVID deaths for both 2020 and 2021.
COVID cases are declining. The latest information shows decreases week after week since the peak in mid-July.
On Tuesday, 11 people died of COVID throughout the region.
Life expectancy in the U.S. has dropped 1.5 years since the start of the pandemic.
