KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Vaccine requirements are becoming more common now that the FDA granted full approval to Pfizer’s COVID vaccine.

If someone’s beliefs qualify for an exemption it depends on what authority they’re appealing to. Some employers may ask for a note from a faith leader.

For K-12 schools in Missouri, parents must fill out a form from the health department and specify which vaccinations they are not permitted to give their child. Vanderbilt University recently compiled a list of major religions and their theological stances on immunizations.

Leaders from some Christian denominations say followers believe in the power of prayer or faith-based healing tactics. The Dutch Reformed congregations, Faith Tabernacle, Church of the First Born, Faith Assembly and End Time Ministries do not support vaccination in an official capacity. Most all other organized religious groups and denominations do not have a theological objection to immunizations.

Personal beliefs and religious restrictions are two different things in the eyes of the state.

Private companies are within their legal right to set vaccine requirements. However, some like Kansas City Public Schools offer regular COVID-19 testing as an alternative for those with exemptions.

