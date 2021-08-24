KASNAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Covid takes people and things without warning or regret. After 40 days in the hospital Michael Heene is now without half of his lung.
Simple tasks like brushing his teeth and taking a shower are now obstacles in his everyday life.
“Yeah, you have to take a break,” Heene said. “You just have to really slow down and I’m a talker. I like to talk fast. You kind of have to talk slow.”
It’s a big ask from doctors to a man who considered himself a fitness buff, always on the go with his business.
“I officially feel like an old person now,” said Heene showing off his weekly pill organizer.
While Heene jokes about his slower pace of life, he’s only recently been removed from the realities of a deadly virus. He said while staying in the hospital he could hear the screams of people battling Covid-19 in the rooms next to him.
“I can feel their pain, and it really kind of gave me the mindset to fight,” Heene said. “I was like I can hear that pain and I am going to push through that pain when it becomes my time to feel that.”
When Heene made it back to his couch, he knew there was more to do. There are dozens of people across the metro in the same position he was months ago. Since Facebook friends encouraged him throughout his fight, he opened the app to create the same support for others.
So far, there are more than 600 people in the newly-established Facebook group.
“So this whole entire group is basically people helping people,” Heene said. “It’s actually really beautiful.”
