JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that the COVID-related state of emergency for Missouri will expire on Dec. 31 and will not be renewed.
The executive order declaring that state of emergency was first issued on March 13, 2020.
"Thanks to the effectiveness of the vaccine, widespread efforts to mitigate the virus, and our committed health care professionals, past needs to continue the state of emergency are no longer present," Governor Parson said.
"Over the last 22 months, we have coordinated with local, state, and private partners to mitigate COVID-19 and work towards returning to normalcy," he said. "We all now know how to best fight and prevent serious illness from this virus. The State stands ready to provide assistance and response, but there is no longer a need for a state of emergency."
With the expiration of EO 21-09, the Missouri National Guard will no longer be activated for COVID-related missions.
A release from the governor's office says, "Governor Parson extended the COVID-19 related State of Emergency five times before issuing a final targeted executive order for health care needs in August 2021. Currently, only three of Missouri's border states and 20 other states in the nation have state of emergencies related to COVID-19 in place."
"In Missouri, we never had mandates or forced lockdowns," Governor Parson said. "The main focus of our state of emergency was to provide regulatory flexibility to support and assist Missourians, health care facilities, and businesses and coordinate a COVID-19 response that saved lives and livelihoods."
"We encourage all Missourians to consider COVID-19 vaccination and to stay diligent, but we can work together to fight COVID-19 while living our normal lives," he said. "It is time to take this final step and move forward as a state."
