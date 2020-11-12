JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - - Attention on the coronavirus situation at long-term care facilities seems to have waned amidst all the recent discussion about schools, but the number of outbreaks has done just the opposite.
The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dashboard on Thursday showed 33 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Data collected from the department indicate that number is higher than ever.
One nursing home on the current list of active outbreaks has had two since the start of the pandemic.
Garden Terrace at Overland Park had an outbreak in July with 69 cases and 21 deaths. They got that under control. Then in the beginning of October they had another outbreak with 52 cases and 16 deaths.
The department considers an outbreak active until 28 days have passed since the last positive test.
Dr. Sanmi Areola, the Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE), would not address any particular nursing home but said, overall, they have improved on infection control since the start of the pandemic.
“They do make mistakes here and there,” he said. “Just because you have an outbreak that you controlled, doesn’t make you immune to the next one. We can’t let up.”
From March to May, Johnson County had between 5 and 9 active outbreaks in long-term care facilities
From June to August, range was 10 to 14.
It began rising sharply in October. Thursday, it stood 33 active outbreaks
One reason for the climb, Areola said, is that some facilities started opening their doors to non-medical visitors. He is not currently pushing to change that.
“You can’t have people not see family members. There are other emotional and mental health consequences there,” he explained.
The number one reason for the spike in nursing home outbreaks, he says, is what’s happening everywhere in the county. Johnson County is now on pace to surpass 300 new infections every day, he said. It’s never, from day one, been that bad.
“The risk has never been higher,” Areola emphasized.
This summer, Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village had an outbreak of 100 cases and 21 deaths. The outbreak began in May and ended on July 12. They have not had an outbreak since.
Areola said, overall, facilities have made great strides in protecting their residents.
Three months ago, he said, 85% of the deaths in the county were in long-term care facilities. Now, he said, it’s down to 65%. That means more than a third of the county’s COVID-19 deaths come from elsewhere.
“If this continues, it’s going to impact our long-term care facilities. It’s going to impact our schools, our day care centers and several other places,” he said, noting three day care centers had to be closed recently after going all summer without incident.
Sure, he said, the number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities has been growing, but in light of the skyrocketing infection rate in the larger community, it could be much worse.
“The reason why you are not seeing massive increase in the problem with these facilities is because they have worked for several months to improve their infection control protocol,” he said.
The best way to protect your loved ones, he said, is to mask up, avoid crowds, and do all those other things public health experts have been advising for months.
“That responsibility is on you and me, not just as a responsibility to ourselves, but as a responsibility to our community, to our vulnerable population,” he proclaimed.
A representative for Sunrise Senior Living, the company that owns Brighton Gardens, sent the following statement:
We have implemented a phased plan for the resumption of operations that allows us to adjust operations based on guidance from the CDC and local health officials, as well as local COVID-19 positivity rates. The Johnson County positivity rate currently exceeds 5%; as such, Brighton Gardens of Prairie Village is not currently offering indoor visitation. We will continue to monitor the local positivity rate, as well as guidance from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment and Johnson County Health Department, to make decisions in the best interest of our residents and team members.
A representative for the Life Care Centers of America, the company that owns Garden Terrace indicated late Thursday night that she would be providing a statement soon.
