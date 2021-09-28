KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) — The Piper High School homecoming dance is now considered the source of a COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Unified Government Public Health Department.
The Unified Government Public Health Department said in a news release that eight people who were at the Sept. 18 dance tested positive. Through contact tracing, it was determined some students attended class while infectious with the virus.
“Due to this, continued transmission of COVID-19 is possible within Piper High School,” the health department said.
Now, the health department is urging everyone who attended the dance “to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible before being allowed to return to school.”
They also say people who were at the dance need to closely monitor symptoms and stay home if they show any. Symptoms can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, congestion, body aches, chills, fatigue, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, or loss of taste/smell.
A Piper School District spokesperson said no other school-related activities have been adversely effected by the outbreak.
A letter sent to parents Tuesday reads:
“PHS Families,
I wanted to inform you that the district received the attached letter from the Unified Government Public Health Department this morning regarding COVID cases associated with the PHS Homecoming Dance on Saturday, September 18. As was communicated via email on Monday, September 20, everyone that was in attendance at the dance is asked to monitor themselves closely for any symptoms of COVID. While testing is not required, it is highly encouraged for anyone that was in attendance. The school nurse has free test kits available for anyone that is interested in testing. We will continue to share COVID data updates in the Tuesday Talk on a weekly basis.
Respectfully,
Dr. Jessica Dain
Superintendent of Schools”
Wyandotte County offers free COVID-19 testing, which can be found here.
