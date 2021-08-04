KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For those heading to Arrowhead Stadium for the Garth Brooks concert, there will be some changes to the mask protocol.
“I think it’s consistent with what we have been asking for, for a while, which is to make sure everybody is safe,” said Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas.
Mayor Lucas was pleased after Arrowhead officials announced the Garth Brooks concert on Saturday will require masks be worn while people are in indoor facilities.
The announcement reads, in part:
“All concert guests will be asked to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking. These areas include the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop. Masks will be made available to concert guests who do not supply their own as they enter enclosed spaces of the stadium.”
The concert has been a hot topic of discussion, as some believe it can cause a surge in COVID cases.
The mayor said there was no consideration by the city to have it canceled.
“If you’re in the indoor crowded area, maybe a concourse at Arrowhead, wear a mask,” Lucas said. “If you’re sitting outside all alone enjoying some Garth Brooks music, perhaps you have a chance to be maskless. I think that’s a lot of the balance we will have for all types of events over the weeks and months ahead,” said Mayor Lucas.
Among those concerned is artist Garth Brooks. He recently announced he will be considering ending his stadium tour around the country after his concerts in Kansas City and Lincoln, Nebraska, because the rise in COVID cases.
“Not a lot of things fill up Arrowhead Stadium besides Chiefs games and Garth Brooks and I think this shows the seriousness he has,” says Mayor Lucas.
The event will also feature a vaccine clinic in the parking lot of the stadium prior to the concert from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
All of those who get vaccinated at the clinic will be entered into a raffle with a chance to get upgraded premium floor seats.
