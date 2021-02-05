TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- A 6-year-old child has died from the coronavirus in Kansas.
It's the first child death reported in Kansas since the beginning of the pandemic.
It's unknown at this time where the death happened.
The death was one of 206 deaths reported in Kansas since Wednesday. It's the single largest increase reported by the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.