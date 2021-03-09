GENERIC: Kansas coronavirus, COVID-19
(AP)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- Kansas health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continue to drop in the state while vaccination efforts are expanding.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 590 new cases between Friday and Monday, raising the state's total since the pandemic began to 296,451.

Four news deaths were recorded, bringing the total to 4,816. About 16% of the state's residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since vaccinations began.

More than 698,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered as of Monday. Of those, nearly 233,000 have received second doses. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.