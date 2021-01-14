JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces activation of Phase 1B-Tier 1 of COVID-19 vaccines.
Phase 1b - Tier 1
Federal partners will be increasing vaccine supply next week focusing on people 65 and older with more than one health issue that are considered high risk. The other group of people in Phase 1b-Tier 1 are but not limited to, law enforcement, fire services, and public health professionals.
Phase 1b - Tier 2
Tier 2 of Phase 1B will be available to people who are at risk for severe illness and those over 65 with cancer, kidney disease, COPD, or intellectual and developmental disabilities. Visit MOStopsCovid.com for a full list of qualifying medical conditions.
The first tiers will begin on Thursday however there are currently not enough vaccines for everyone who qualify for Phase 1B. People in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 are encouraged to work through their employer or association to receive the vaccine. Those in Phase 1b – Tier 2 can contact their local pharmacy or health care provider. Visit MOStopsCovid.com to learn when the vaccine will be ready and where to get it.
Updates on Phase 1A
According to providers, 27% of Phase 1A has received the first dose of the vaccine. Including residents and staff of long-term care facilities, health care works, dentists, EMS, school nurses and those working in a medical setting. Phase 1A is still on going.
So far 160,000 people have received the first dose and more than 22,000 are now fully vaccinated.
Visit MOStopsCovid.com for additional details beyond Phase 1B – Tier 2 and any other further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.