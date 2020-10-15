KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 testing is going to be expanding in Missouri very soon.
Governor Mike Parson made the announcement at Truman Medical Center Thursday morning.
Now, school systems could soon have the resources to test internally.
Right now, there is a lot of new testing technology being developed.
Truman Medical Center will soon be able to test about 6,000 more people a day than they are now.
There’s even testing on the horizon that school nurses could do on-campus and get results within 15 minutes.
Governor Parson met with health officials at TMC this morning to discuss a machine. It’s one of four being deployed across the state to do saliva testing for COVID-19.
However, that’s not the only expansion of testing.
“Not only that, we’ll be providing tests,” Parson said. “I think we’ll be in every school system in the next two weeks. Every school system in the state of Missouri will be able to do tests internally.”
Some districts that are open for in-person classes are dealing with outbreaks.
North Kansas City’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 36 new students have tested positive for the virus and 10 staff members.
Some of the exposures happened at school. As a result, 220 students and 35 staff members are quarantined at home.
The Lee Summit’s dashboard shows an uptick in positive cases. They had nine the first week of reopening and 7% of the school starting a new quarantine.
The most recent data shows 27 news cases and 9% of the school having to go into quarantine.
Governor Parson said, “89% of kids in Missouri are in school, in classrooms as we speak -- or a hybrid version -- across the state. So, I think it’s important. I think every expert, everybody you would talk to believes those kids should be in school. So, we gotta make sure we get the testing.”
The governor says several different kinds of testing will be introduced in the coming weeks. Even a new rapid test that’s not as sensitive as the nasal swab testing being done everywhere now, but will be helpful for mass testing in schools.
“The school nurse can run that right onsite, don’t need any machine or any additional equipment. And it can deliver results in 15 minutes,” said Todd Richardson, Missouri Director of Medicaid.
The Missouri Department of Education says districts are able to apply for those free tests right now.
They have 200,000 of them at the moment and are set to receive a total 1.84 million from the federal government.
KCTV5 News reached out to a lot of Missouri school districts. Belton and Hickman Mills both confirmed they are hoping to get some of those tests.
The learn more information about them, click here and then on the antigen testing tab.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.