OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - A new option for coronavirus testing is promising even faster results. KCTV5 News explains how it works and what doctors think of the test.
Health Gauge, out of Iowa, does COVID-19 testing a little bit different from what you may be used to. Everything is done right at your car, from the paperwork, to the actual testing.
“We just need a wet swab,” Health Gauge President Scott McGlothlen said.
Once that’s done, you’re on your way with results coming back to you in less than an hour.
“Convenient so we have a law firm about a mile from here and this testing is in and out,” Michael Matteuzzi who had the test done said.
Convenience is what the group was hoping to provide.
“There is now an affordable convenient less invasive option where you can get results in an hour same day appointments without qualifications and these tests are extremely accurate,” McGlothlen said.
But KCTV5 News wanted to know whether medical officials agree with rapid testing like this.
“I think these testing methods can be done in a variety of situations whether it is in a current cluster outbreak situation or whether it is if you are symptomatic and what a rapid answer to if you have the test or not travel, all of these sorts of situations,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson with The University of Kansas Health System said.
Dr. Hawkinson says that the PCR test, which involves the swabbing deeper in the nose, is the gold standard.
“With the PCR test the molecular test there’s no false positives if they say that that you have the virus you have the virus,” McGlothlen said.
But Health Gauge’s test is very close in accuracy at 96.7%, which is why medical officials say those tests are good to use.
“At this point in time you would still want to possibly follow up a negative test with a PCR test especially if you are having symptoms,” Dr. Hawkinson said.
Health Gauge currently has one location at Oak Park Mall in Overland Park. The hope is to create more location around the Kansas City metro.
If you’re interested in getting tested, you can sign up for an appointment on their website.
