JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) - A special session of the Missouri Legislature to authorize spending more than one billion dollars in Federal COVID Relief Funds is on hold, because lawmakers have COVID-19.
Republican leaders in the Missouri Senate announced the delay for the session until after Thanksgiving. They did not say how many Senators and staffers have tested positive.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has also asked lawmakers to give hospitals, schools and businesses immunity from being sued for misconduct related to how they've handled the pandemic.
