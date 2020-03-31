KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A lot of industries are hurting right now and workers are still getting laid off all over the metro.
First it was airlines laying off, then Kansas City ordered bars and restaurants to stop dine-in service. Hotels were said to close and last week, the Crossroads Hotel notified the state it was laying off 151 workers.
The Adam’s Mark notified Missouri it had laid off 138 people and the next day, the Overland Park Marriott notified the state of Kansas it was laying off 50.
UMKC Professor of Finance Nathan Mauck said typical hotel occupancy is 70%. After 9/11 and the financial crisis, it went down to about 50%. It’s now at 25% and China’s is now down to 15%.
“So it could be that we’re headed for even lower numbers of occupancy than we’re seeing right now,” Mauck said.
KCTV5 News asked Mauck what sector is next to fall.
“In person retail for sure. You think about folks working at brick and mortar retail stores,” Mauck said.
The non-essential business order came after the one for restaurants. The most impacted will be the small, local ones with less of an online presence, the ones that count on people walking by.
Speaking of walking by, a lot of that comes from visitors, who are here for a vacation, or maybe a convention at Bartle Hall, and those are on hold as well.
VisitKC said the Big 12 was the first convention to cancel over the COVID-19 crisis.
Since then, they’ve had 48 conventions cancel, amounting to 108,302 hotel room nights.
Convention sizes range from 10 to 17,000, all of those are people who visit restaurants and stay in hotels. Though VisitKC couldn’t give us an exact economic loss figure, they said it was millions upon millions of dollars.
The good news is they are working to reschedule with 27 of those convention groups.
The bad news, says Professor Mauck, is who’s affected.
“I do think one thing that maybe gets overlooked sometimes is this probably disproportionately affects low-wage workers,” Mauck said.
All those people who sell concessions, screen fans, take tickets and clean the stands at Kauffman Stadium are out of work. All those people who do the same things at the Sprint Center are also out of work.
