WyCo Daily cases

The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Wyandotte County have dropped significantly since last winter. 

 Wyandotte County Health Department

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 positivity rates across the KCTV5 viewing area continue to drop since the beginning of the New Year. 

It's another sign of perhaps light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Wyandotte County's positivity rate is under 10 percent, a fourth of what it was to begin the new year. 

A look at some of the locations: 

Johnson County positivity rate

  • January 1, 2021: 14 percent
  • February 11, 2021: 5.9 percent
  • March 13, 2021: 3.2 percent
Wyandotte County positivity rate
  • January 1, 2021: 37.3 percent
  • February 11, 2021: 14 percent
  • March 13, 2021: 9.4 percent
Kansas City, MO positivity rate
  • January 1, 2021: 34.2 percent
  • February 11, 2021: 17.2 percent
  • March 13, 2021: 10 percent
Eastern Jackson County, MO
  • January 1, 2021: 31 percent
  • February 11, 2021: 20.3 percent
  • March 13, 2021: 13 percent
Douglas County, KS
  • January 1, 2021: 7.3 percent
  • February 11, 2021: 3.3 percent
  • March 13, 2021: 2.3 percent

