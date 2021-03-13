KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- COVID-19 positivity rates across the KCTV5 viewing area continue to drop since the beginning of the New Year.
It's another sign of perhaps light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wyandotte County's positivity rate is under 10 percent, a fourth of what it was to begin the new year.
A look at some of the locations:
Johnson County positivity rate
- January 1, 2021: 14 percent
- February 11, 2021: 5.9 percent
- March 13, 2021: 3.2 percent
- January 1, 2021: 37.3 percent
- February 11, 2021: 14 percent
- March 13, 2021: 9.4 percent
- January 1, 2021: 34.2 percent
- February 11, 2021: 17.2 percent
- March 13, 2021: 10 percent
- January 1, 2021: 31 percent
- February 11, 2021: 20.3 percent
- March 13, 2021: 13 percent
- January 1, 2021: 7.3 percent
- February 11, 2021: 3.3 percent
- March 13, 2021: 2.3 percent
