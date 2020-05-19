KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - It seems the pandemic has changed just about everything we know. From how we grocery shop, to how our children learn, to how we practice business. It’s even affecting family planning. One couple was forced to put their dreams of a family on hold because of the coronavirus.
Brandon and Megan Fordell had been working on starting a family for a few years and were several months into their journey with IVF when they got a call from their doctor saying they had to stop.
“When you’re both brokenhearted it’s just tough,” Brandon said.
“It was very devastating to get that phone call. We felt pretty hopeless, like what now?” Megan questioned.
It’s a question hundreds of prospective parents are asking.
“To get ready for IVF, I mean, it’s a lot, physically, financially, emotionally,” Megan said.
Megan is a nurse, so she was on top of the coronavirus crisis and hoping it wouldn’t affect, at least this portion of her life. She’d just returned home from the clinic at the University of Kansas Health System when the phone rang.
“After one of my scans, we got a phone call after from my doctor saying that they had to stop everything. They said the clinic was being forced to shut down due to COVID-19,” Megan said.
Everything stopped, but there was no way around it.
“This was all in the name of protecting the hospitals for surge capacity so that we have adequate personal protection equipment and adequate hospital resources for people who would get potentially sick,” Fertility Specialist Dr. Courtney Marsh said.
Dr. Marsh says it was a very tough call to make.
“It’s devastating, it’s really hard when you’re passionate as a physician and what you do and you’re told to stop helping people, that’s hard,” Dr. Marsh said.
And it’s thanks to everyone taking the right precautions, patients are just getting word fertility treatments can continue. It’ll happen in waves. IVF will roll out last, hopefully in June.
“We wanted to bring back the in vitro fertilization and the retrieval’s last because it requires the most amount of resources it requires anesthesia and the most amount of PPE,” Dr. Marsh said.
And though they certainly understand the need to put things on hold, for this hopeful couple, starting back up can’t happen soon enough!
“It’s just keeping the hope up and take each day by day and remember that a month from now really isn’t that long and that we’re not alone there are tons of other couples’ other people that’ve had their treatment paused,” Megan said.
