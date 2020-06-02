KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The pandemic has changed everything it seems and the simple act of casting your vote isn’t immune. In south Kansas City on Tuesday, some voters say the confusion was high.
Voters who showed up at the Greek Orthodox Church off Wornall Road to vote were met with an unwelcome sign of the times. Because of the coronavirus, the number of polling locations have dwindled, and some people didn’t get the late notice.
“It’s going to inconvenience a lot of people my opinion, not me. I’m retired, I have the time to do it,” voter Jim Steele said.
Here’s what happened. The election was supposed to be held back in April, but thanks to the coronavirus, the date was pushed to June 2.
The election board says the number of polling places plummeted from 144 down to 26. That meant people who had been voting in the same place for decades would be switching it up. While it was inconvenient for most voters, they say they get it.
“It doesn’t really bother me, it’s a small inconvenience to pay for, considering everything that’s going on in this country,” voter Steven Hitchye said.
“Would’ve been nice to have somebody here to help direct us, but it’s OK, we’re resilient. This is not a thing,” Hitchye said.
The other issue is that the election board says it lost more than half its poll workers because they’re in the high-risk category for complications from the coronavirus. They say they are desperate for people to sign up for future elections.
Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
