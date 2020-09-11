KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Health Department is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak that is tied to Westport Ale House.
The bar is located off the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Archibald Avenue.
The health department said they went there on Sept. 9 to see what was happening and talk to management after receiving complaints about mask and capacity violations.
At that time, management told the health department investigators they only had two cases among their employees.
That number has now grown to at least seven employees, the first of whom tested positive on Aug. 19.
The health department said they have investigated two of the seven cases, but have not been able to investigate them all “because calls have not been returned.”
“Because of this, it is unclear if these employees continued to work while they waited for their test results or if they were working prior to their symptoms, when they also could have been transmitting the virus,” the health department said.
During separate investigations, the health department also found that two Kansas City residents with COVID-19 visited Westport Ale House on Aug. 29. They were with seven colleagues who had come to KC for a business trip.
They told disease investigators that those seven colleagues flew back to their respective states on Aug. 30 or 31.
The health department is asking everyone in the Kansas City community to check their voicemail for messages from them and return their calls.
Disease investigators also ask anyone who visited Westport Ale House between Aug. 18 and Sept. 11 to quarantine for 14 days and/or call the health department at 816-513-6152 if you begin experiencing symptoms or have tested positive for COVID-19.
