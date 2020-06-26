LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Health officials believe a Lawrence bar called The Hawk might be at the center of a COVID-19 outbreak.
On Friday, the Douglas County Health Department said several people who tested positive in recent days were out at that bar last weekend.
The number of infections among young people is spiking dramatically worldwide. Health officials believe it’s because they are more likely to be out at places like bars and less likely to practice proper social distancing or wear a mask.
As we head into the weekend, Douglas County officials are telling people to be mindful of that. They said they have identified several people who tested positive and had also been to The Hawk on Friday or Saturday night last week.
They said anyone else who was at the bar should monitor themselves for potential symptoms, but that they haven't been able to reach everyone who was in the bar.
The health department said The Hawk has been working with them on health and safety practices.
When KCTV5’s Nathan Vickers went to the bar around 5 p.m. on Friday, the doors were locked. When he knocked, an employee answered the door. However, when Vickers told him he was a reporter working on a story, he said he didn't know what Vickers was talking about and locked the door.
Some of the people who live nearby said The Hawk is full of young people every weekend, some of whom don't seem concerned about social distancing.
“Young people aren't taking it seriously,” Grace Gearon said. “It's a busy bar and always has been.”
“People are eager to get out and so, when something opens up, they go running to it,” said Suzanna Lanza.
Vickers saw signs posted that ask people to social distance and the bar has markings outside for people waiting in line to get in.
One of the people who live by the bar said he got tested on Friday just to be safe.
