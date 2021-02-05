KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The T-Mobile Center’s first show since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic has been cut short because of an outbreak there.
Outside the T-Mobile Center Friday night, kids could be seen donning Minnie Mouse costumes and Frozen face masks. They arrived skipping with smiles on their faces, then walked away somber -- some wailing, some whimpering, others taking the news in stride.
“I’m fine. I’ve been there a ton of times,” said 9-year-old Addy Macias, who came from Maryville. “I’ve seen them twice.”
Late Friday afternoon, The Kansas City Health Department announced it was revoking its “approval of gathering” for Disney on Ice, essentially cancelling the remainder of the tour.
Previously, on Thursday, the T-Mobile Center had announced that Friday’s 10:30 a.m. performance was cancelled “in order to deliver the high standard of magical experience…that fans expect” but that the rest of the performances would continue.
The latest move comes after the health department confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak in at least five Disney on Ice staff.
“Just drove from Ft. Leavenworth to find out it’s cancelled,” said Chantal Labrie. “We’re pretty bummed.”
She came with her husband and three children, ages 7, 4 and 8 months.
“Why did it get cancelled?” her husband asked 4-year-old Tristan.
“Because of the coronavirus,” he replied.
“It’s kind of sad to hear that people caught it,” said his dad, Chad Buckel. “You never want to hear that. If they have to cancel it for health reasons, they have to cancel it for health reasons. There will be another Disney on Ice at some other point.”
“At this point in the outbreak investigation, the Health Department believes the outbreak was limited to performers and crew; not to any spectators,” a Health Department spokeswoman wrote in an email Friday night.
The T-Mobile Center has indicated refunds will be issued back to the original form of payment.
