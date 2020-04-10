KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- UPDATE: Since the 2 p.m. update from the DHSS, four new deaths have been announced in St. Louis as well as one in Jefferson County.
That means that, as of Friday night, 101 people have died from COVID-19 in Missouri.
As of 2 p.m. Friday, 96 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19.
According to the state's department of health, 3,799 people have tested positive for the virus.
There are 283 cases in Kansas City and 193 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 536 cases in the city of St. Louis and 1,498 in St. Louis County.
On Thursday, there were 3,539 cases in the state and 77 deaths.
At least 40,480 people have been tested as of April 9 (the total number of tests performed has not been updated yet for April 10).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.