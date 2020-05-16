KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 10,675 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 589 deaths.
On Friday, there were 10,456 COVID-19 cases in the state and 576 deaths.
There are 863 cases in Kansas City and 432 in Jackson County. There are also 116 cases in Clay County and 53 in Platte County.
There have been 18 deaths in KC and 15 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 1,563 in the city of St. Louis and 4,106 in St. Louis County.
As of Friday, 139,340 people had been tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.