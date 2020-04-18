KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As of 2 p.m. on Saturday, 175 people in Missouri have died from COVID-19.
There are now 5,517 people who have tested positive for the virus in the state.
For comparison, there were 5,370 cases on Friday and at least 165 deaths.
At least 53,525 people have been tested statewide.
There are 412 cases in Kansas City and 268 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 808 in the city of St. Louis and 2,163 in St. Louis County.
For further information, visit the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services website.
