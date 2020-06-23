KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - If you go for a walk around the Plaza, you’ll find more businesses open than closed. Health officials say the part of the population most likely to visit businesses without masks and without adhering to social distancing guidelines are young people in their 20’s and 30’s.
When businesses started to re-open in the metro, health officials expected an uptick in cases.
“Expected we are seeing increases in the number of cases that we are finding in the county. Which again, is showing that transmission is increasing,” Johnson County Health Director Dr. Sumni Areola said.
Dr. Areola says the median age for a positive coronavirus patient keeps getting younger. He admits it could be partially due to the fact that testing was initially focused on the older, at-risk population.
But he says it’s mostly young people heading to restaurants and bars.
“We are seeing no question reflects younger people getting around more,” Dr. Areola said.
“We’re seeing a lot of it just on our social media lately. A lot of people going out to eat, going out to bars. So, it’s not surprising at all. It makes me wonder if we’re going to end up having another lock down,” resident Allison Dominguez said.
“I would not go to a bar because they don’t practice social distancing. This is serious stuff people just don’t understand,” resident Wally Wondrack said.
“I think we need to learn how to live with it. I think we are all going to get it at some point,” resident Rocko Garza said.
It’s also mostly young people going to large gatherings like what we saw at the lake of Ozarks Memorial Day weekend and participating in protests of large crowds.
What concerns Dr. Areola the most is the number of people doing those things unmasked.
“Put on a mask. You’re protecting other people. Keep away from large groups, you’re protecting yourself and other people,” Dr. Areola said.
He says a Johnson County salon worker tested positive for COVID-19, but the nearly 90 clients she was in contact with didn’t get sick, thanks to her wearing a mask.
The youngest person to die of the virus in the metro was in their 40’s.
Though the risk of complications or death goes down with age, that doesn’t mean young people should be careless.
So far in Johnson County, clusters of the virus at restaurants have been limited to people who work there or to groups of people sitting at the same table.
Dr. Areola says that shows that the social distancing guidelines do work, and people should do their best to follow them.
