KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Missouri has now surpassed 7,800.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 7,835 confirmed cases in the state.
A total of 337 people have lost their lives to the virus.
For comparison, there were 7,562 cases and 329 deaths as of Thursday.
There are 578 cases in Kansas City and 329 in Jackson County. There are also 72 cases in Clay County and 32 in Platte County.
At least 82,152 people have been tested so far.
