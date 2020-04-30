KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the DHSS, there are now 7,562 COVID-19 cases in Missouri.
There have been 329 deaths.
On Wednesday, there were 7,425 cases and 318 deaths.
According to the data released on Thursday, there are 545 cases in Kansas City and 323 in Jackson County.
There are also 70 cases in Clay County and 32 in Platte County.
On the other side of the state, there are 3,049 cases in St. Louis County and 1,077 in the city of St. Louis.
So far, at least 80,687 people have been tested for the virus.
