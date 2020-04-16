KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri has now surpassed 5,000.
According to Thursday's 2 p.m. update from the Department of Health & Senior Services, there are 5,111 cases in the state.
A total of 152 people have died so far.
For comparison, there were 4,895 cases and 147 deaths on Wednesday.
As of Thursday, there are 260 cases in Jackson County. According to the KCMO Health Department, there are have been 389 cases and 12 deaths in the city.
On the other side of the state, there are 706 cases in St. Louis and a whopping 2,026 in St. Louis County.
The majority of the cases in the state, 531, are between the ages of 55 and 59 years old.
According to the data, 36% of those with COVID-19 are white and 29% are black.
At least 50,432 people have been tested for coronavirus but that total has not been updated for Thursday yet.
