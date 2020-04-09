KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now more than 3,500 COVID-19 cases in the state. 

Numbers released on Thursday at 2 p.m. said there are 3,539 people who have tested positive for the virus. 

568 people have been hospitalized.

They are reporting that 77 people have died. 

There are 257 cases in Kansas City and 177 in Jackson County. 

On the other side of the state, there are 498 cases in St. Louis City and 1,393 cases in St. Louis County. 

