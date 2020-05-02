KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri surpassed 8,000.
According to the Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 8,154 cases in the state.
There have been 351 deaths.
On Friday, there were 7,835 cases and 337 deaths.
There are currently 597 cases in Kansas City and 339 in Jackson County.
There are also 75 cases in Clay County and 34 in Platte County.
As far as the city of St. Louis goes, there are 1,186 cases there and 3,244 in St. Louis County.
At last check, 82,152 people in Missouri had been tested for the virus.
