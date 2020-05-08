TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas has now surpassed 6,500.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there now 6,501 cases and 152 deaths.
On Thursday, there were 6,144 cases and 147 deaths.
At least 608 people have been hospitalized.
Additionally, at least 40,276 people have had their test results come back negative.
There are now 1,001 cases in Wyandotte County and 583 in Johnson County.
There was also a seemingly notable spike in cases in Ford County, which now has 1,027 cases.
