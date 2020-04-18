TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- As of 1 p.m. on Saturday, there are currently 1,790 COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas.
A total of 86 people have died from the virus so far.
At least 383 people have had to be hospitalized.
15,886 people have been tested and had their results come back negative.
There are 412 cases in Wyandotte County and 369 in Johnson County.
On Friday, there were about 1,725 cases in the state by the end of the day and at least 84 deaths.
For further details, visit the Kansas Department of Health and Environment's website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.