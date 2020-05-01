TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- There are now almost 4,450 COVID-19 cases in the state of Kansas, the health department said on Friday.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are now 4,449 people who have the virus.
A total of 130 people have died.
On Thursday, there were 4,238 cases and 129 deaths.
There are 471 cases in Johnson County and 710 in Wyandotte County.
At least 28,585 people have had their test results come back negative.
