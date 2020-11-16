INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) - The increase in COVID-19 cases has brought some changes to the city of Independence.
Starting on Monday, all city staff who are able to work from home will be required to do so.
City Hall and Police Department Headquarters will be open to the public only on Mondays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said that over the last two weeks there have been more than 20 positive cases among city workers, and that has required more than 100 other workers to quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.