FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) - It's a post-coronavirus condition that many patients shy away from talking about. But medical professionals now call them the long haulers, people who recovered from the coronavirus infection but have lingering symptoms. Some call the headaches, dizziness, fatigue: BRAIN FOG.
Dr. Michele Longo, a Tulane neurologist says, "I'm seeing healthy people that did not have these serious manifestations of COVID. People that are athletic don't have underlying health conditions that are reporting symptoms "
The symptoms are:
- Short term memory loss
- Problems focusing
- Concentrating
- Finding words
- Trouble with daily thinking
Dr. Longo suggests the reasoning could be:
- People who had severe complications are more at risk
- Respiratory problems causing lower oxygen
- Other organs have been affected
- Inflammation from the immune response
- Fatigue from fighting the infection
- A small number of cases clotting
The good news: doctors seem convinced that much like patients who recover from concussions, most will also improve from these effects of COVID-19.
