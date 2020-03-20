200320-Jackson County COVID death.png.png

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – One person has died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, Missouri.

According to the authorities, the individual had previously been identified as a COVID-19 patient.

They say the person who died is a woman who was in her 80s.

They say she had not recently traveled and that they have reason to believe the virus is now being spread by community transmission.

City officials extended their prayers and thoughts to the woman’s family.

Finally, they added that there is currently a total of five cases in eastern Jackson County.

City officials then emphasized that groups of more than 10 people are not allowed. They said they expect this to remain in place until April 3 at a minimum. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.