INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – One person has died from COVID-19 in Jackson County, Missouri.
According to the authorities, the individual had previously been identified as a COVID-19 patient.
They say the person who died is a woman who was in her 80s.
They say she had not recently traveled and that they have reason to believe the virus is now being spread by community transmission.
City officials extended their prayers and thoughts to the woman’s family.
Finally, they added that there is currently a total of five cases in eastern Jackson County.
City officials then emphasized that groups of more than 10 people are not allowed. They said they expect this to remain in place until April 3 at a minimum.
