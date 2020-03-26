KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Thursday afternoon, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Missouri surpassed 500.
According to new numbers from the DHSS in Missouri, there are now 502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There have been eight deaths so far.
For the breakdown by county, you can visit this web page.
Kansas released their midday totals around 11 a.m.
According to the KDHE, the total number of cases in the state is 168.
There have been a total of three deaths.
Their daily report can be viewed here. Additional information from the KDHE is available here.
