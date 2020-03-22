KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Just before 9 p.m., Missouri's health department updated the total of COVID-19 cases to just over 100.
According to the department, there are 106 confirmed cases in the state. Saturday night's total was 90 cases.
Three people have died. There were no new deaths recorded on Sunday.
Kansas' health department released their public update with their total earlier in the day.
According to the KDHE, there are 64 positive cases in the state.
There have been two deaths; one in Johnson County and one in Wyandotte County. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.
On Saturday, Kansas' total was 55.
If you want more information, below are links for the states' health departments:
