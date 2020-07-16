MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- The spike in Kansas COVID-19 cases that prompted the governor to postpone the start of school has caused Mission’s Sylvester Powell Community Center to re-evaluate its activities.
On Thursday, KCTV5’s Betsy Webster took a look at how a few people not following the modified rules have -- in one member’s words -- “ruined it for everyone.”
Ronan Peterson was itching to get back to the Sylvester Powell Community Center’s basketball court. He’s been at it every day in the three weeks since it’s been open.
“I come here a lot just to, I don’t know, just to keep my mind off of everything that’s going on,” Peterson said. “And, I’m going to high school, so I’m really trying to become the best version of myself. Like, basketball-wise and athletically.”
But today, a sign went up that it’s closing as of next week because some people weren’t following the rules.
“One person to a hoop. Two of you’re from the same household and it’s only shooting,” said Penn Almoney, Director of Mission’s Parks and Recreation Department.
Peterson saw it coming. He even called his mom sometimes.
“They were playing defense on each other and touching each other,” Peterson recalled. “It was really annoying to watch just because you just think when you’re watching it, ‘This is how it’s going to end.’”
Director Almoney showed how they moved weight equipment onto the track to spread things out, which means the track is closed.
“We decided to bring it out, spread it out, and be 10 feet apart,” he said.
However, they have more changes on the way.
They’ve created distance in the cardio room now by designating every other machine as closed. By next week, however, they plan to have some of the machines removed, because why risk having to get into it with someone?
Although facilities attendant Christian Willingham said they’ve had no trouble so far up there, he speculated age has played a role in the difference between the fitness area and the gymnasium.
“They’re rambunctious,” Willingham said. “They’re invincible. That’s kind of how they feel as opposed to up here where they adhere to the rules.”
Besides removing some of the manual machines, they’ll be closing and unplugging even more of the powered equipment to spread people out further.
Staff already circle with spray bottles to wipe down machines, but the changes are about more than just safety.
Today was the first day since March when they started charging again. They’ll start shortening hours next week to make up for the shortfall.
“We’re trying to create value for them in their membership and also give them a safe place to meet their wellness goals,” said Almoney. “We feel like we’re doing that pretty well and this is just a next step to try to bring some more people back and some more peace of mind.”
